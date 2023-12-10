New Delhi, December 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Viksit Bharat 2047: Voice of Youth’ on Monday. As per an official statement, PM Modi will address the vice-chancellors of the universities, heads of institutes and faculty members in workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country, which will symbolise the start of the initiative.

It said that PM Modi’s vision is to actively involve the youth of the country in formulation of national plans, priorities and goals of the country. “In line with this vision, ‘Viksit Bharat 2047: Voice of Youth’ initiative will provide a platform to the youth of the country to contribute ideas to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’,” the statement said. PM Narendra Modi Lauds GDP Growth for Q2, Says It Displays Strength of Indian Economy Amid ‘Testing Times Globally’.

It said that the workshops will be a key step towards initiating the process of engaging youth to share their ideas and suggestions for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. It said that Viksit Bharat 2047 is the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence. Don’t Call Me ‘Modiji’, I Am Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Gives Credit of Poll Victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to BJP Workers.

“The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others,” the statement added.

