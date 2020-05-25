India News | On 4th Anniversary of LDF Govt, Kerala Opposition Stages Protest

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 25 (ANI): On the fourth anniversary of Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Kerala Opposition leaders on Monday staged a protest outside the secretariat against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government.

The leaders were seen wearing masks while holding placards and chanting slogans against the state government.

"Last four years, the LDF government has given a dismal performance. They have totally failed in improving the living condition of the people of Kerala and the promises were not kept. People of Kerala demonstrated their anger and anguish in the Parliament election. I am very confident that in the coming Panchayat and Assembly elections people will raise their voice against the government and UDF can come back to power," leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told ANI.

The leader said that the Opposition was always ready to support the state government to fight the COVID-19 crisis and "it is the duty of the government to take the Opposition into confidence."

"Opposition's stand was very clear in all the situations during the pandemic. We supported the government. At the same time, it is the duty of the government to take the Opposition into confidence. Wherever our support is needed we are ready to give. At the same time, we cannot become a silent spectator when misdeeds and corruption is happening," he added.

"If we criticise Narendra Modi they will say that we are criticising the interests of the country. If we criticise Pinarayi Vijayan they will say that we are weakening the pandemic operations. That is not correct. While supporting the government it is our duty to express the grievances and to expose the corruption and misdeeds of the state government," he added.

Speaking on the issue of United States-based company Sprinklr raised by him, Chennithala said he raised it because "people's health data is more important."

"If we entrust Keralites' health data with an American company, I have to object it. There are government agencies to do it. How can the government give it to an American company without global tender? The High Court and the right-thinking people of Kerala are with me and finally, they have to withdraw. That does not mean we are not supporting the government," he clarified. (ANI)

