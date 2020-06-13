Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | One Arrested, Two Leopard Hide, Bones Seized in Odisha

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | One Arrested, Two Leopard Hide, Bones Seized in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a man in Odisha's Nayagarh and seized two leopard hide and animal bones from his possession.

"Two leopard skins and animal bones were seized from his possession, for which he has been arrested and being presented in the court of JMFC, Ranpur today. Skin and bones will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for examination," said J.N. Pankaj, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), STF, Odisha.

Also Read | Former Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Gilani Tests Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The accused identified as Laxmidhar Nayak (36) was arrested near the Sana Maninag forest in Nayagarh. STF conducted a raid near the forest after receiving information about a deal of sale of leopard skin and bones by wildlife criminals.

A case has been registered against him under multiple sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. (ANI)

Also Read | Smriti Irani at Delhi Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'BJP Workers Distributed Food to Over 1 Crore People in the National Capital'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement