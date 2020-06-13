Smriti Irani at Delhi Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'BJP Workers Distributed Food to Over 1 Crore People in the National Capital'

New Delhi, June 13: Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Saturday addressed ‘Delhi Jansamvad Rally’ via video conferencing. In the video conference, Irani said that BJP has served food to over 1 crore people in Delhi and also distributed 10 lakh masks. Amit Shah Denies Sounding Poll Bugle at Bihar Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'Not For Election, Only to Salute Corona Warriors’.

"BJP workers under the leadership of party president JP Nadda Ji, have served food to over 1 crore people in Delhi, under 'Feed The Needy' program. Also, 10 lakh masks have been distributed to poor in Delhi by our workers," Irani said in her online address.

She further thanked people for following public curfew and COVID-19 lockdown. The Union Minister also honoured corona warriors, who are working tirelessly during the time of the pandemic. "I just want to tell Delhi people that during this difficult time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is with you," she said.

The virtual rally comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in Delhi are rising day-by-day. According to the Union Health Ministry's last update, the infection toll in the national capital has reached 36,824. Till now, 1214 deaths have been reported while 13,398 individuals have been cured or discharged.

