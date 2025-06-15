Agartala, Jun 15 (PTI) One person was arrested with drugs worth Rs 4 crore in North Tripura on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a mini-truck heading to Agartala from Assam was intercepted at a checkpost in the Churaibari police station area, they said.

"During the search, 80,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 4 crore were found in a secret chamber of the vehicle. The driver was arrested," Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai said.

The driver was identified as Sanjay Sahani (24), a resident of Phoolbari in Churaibari, he said.

A case was registered and an investigation started to identify those involved in the smuggling racket, he added.

Yaba, meaning 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is a tablet form of methamphetamine, and a very powerful stimulant. It was introduced in East Asia during World War II to enhance soldiers' performance, and has become increasingly popular among young people in Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, as well as Vietnam and Myanmar, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

