Amethi (UP) Nov 6 (PTI) Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Friday trained his guns at the Congress leadership, saying members of one family were getting elected from here as people of Amethi are very decent.

"The people of Amethi are very decent (sajjan). This is the reason why one family from the country got elected from here," he told reporters.

Amethi has been the constituency of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Union minister also claimed that development of the constituency is now taking place at a fast pace.

Industrial units are being developed and this should be called as a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "atma nirbhar” (self-reliant) Bharat, said Balyan who was here to attend a function at the residence of BJP leader Rajesh Agrahari.

To a question on the agriculture-related laws enacted by the Centre recently, he said protests over the issue are politically motivated.

“Nobody has been able to tell as to where farmers' interests have been compromised. This is petty politics by the Opposition. Had the new laws been anti-farmer, I would myself have been at the forefront of the agitation,” he said.

He also junked claims of inflation, saying if rates of onion go up by Re 2, then it should not be linked to the price rise.

Several other BJP leaders, including UP minister Chaudhari Bhupendra Singh, MLC Vidyasagar Sonker, MP Satish Gautam, were present on the occasion.

