Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): The sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team, in coordination with Saifabad Police, apprehended an individual for the illegal sale of banned electronic cigarettes, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner's Task Force, Hyderabad, said in a release on Friday.

Acting on the tip-off, the team raided a flat located in Prinstancode Apartments, Adarsh Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Saifabad Police Station. During the operation, the accused, Akash Sinde (aged 28 years) resident of Adarsh Nagar, Saifabad, was found in possession of 670 electronic cigarettes belonging to various brands.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Panch Pran Initiative Inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's Hindavi Swaraj, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The accused, Akash Sinde, originally a resident of Mangalhat, was employed as a caretaker by one Vishesh Agarwal at Prinstancode Apartments, located opposite Grand Bazar, Adarsh Nagar, on a monthly salary basis.

In pursuit of easy and illegal profits, the accused began procuring banned e-cigarettes at low cost from Delhi through a network of agents. He then transported them to Hyderabad, stored them at the said premises, and sold them clandestinely to known and needy customers, primarily targeting college students, teenagers, and youth.

Also Read | Gonda: Cops Help Solemnise Woman's Wedding After Family's Breadwinner Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh.

Electronic cigarettes contain Nicotine and harmful chemical-laced flavours, making them highly addictive and injurious to health. The easy availability and appeal of these products are leading to increased consumption among the younger demographic.

On the night of June 5, 2025, the Central Zone Task Force Team, along with Saifabad Police personnel, apprehended the accused and seized the contraband items. The (670) electronic cigarettes recovered from his possession have an estimated market value of Rs 21,00,000.

The accused, along with the seized material, has been handed over to the Station House Officer, Saifabad Police Station, for further legal action.

This operation was successfully executed under the supervision of the Inspector of Police, Central Zone Task Force, with the active participation of the Sub-Inspector and staff of Central Zone Task Force and Saifabad PS, Hyderabad City. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)