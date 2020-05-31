India News | One More Dies of Coronavirus; 30 Fresh Cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) One more person succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 45, while 30 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally to 2,263, officials said on Sunday.

A 54-year-old resident of Pathankot died due to the disease at a civil hospital on Friday, a health official said. The patient had diabetes, an official said.

Ludhiana reported nine fresh cases followed by Rupnagar (8), Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar (4 each), Amritsar (3) and Moga and Barnala (1 each), according to a medical bulletin.

On Sunday, 20 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured persons to 1,987, it said, adding that 231 patients are undergoing treatment. Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 377 cases followed by 245 in Jalandhar, 193 in Ludhiana, 157 in Tarn Taran, 137 in Gurdaspur, 120 in Hoshiarpur, 118 in Patiala, 111 in Mohali, 102 in SBS Nagar, 96 in Sangrur, 70 in Rupnagar, 66 in Muktsar, 62 each in Faridkot and Moga, 60 in Pathankot, 58 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 47 in Bathinda, 46 in Ferozepur, 44 in Fazilka, 36 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 24 in Barnala, according to the bulletin.

One patient is critical and on ventilator support, it said.

