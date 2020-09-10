Gangtok, Sep 10 (PTI) An elderly man died of COVID-19 in Sikkim on Thursday, raising the number of such fatalities in the state to eight, an official said.

State Information, Education and Communication member Sonam Bhutia said an 83-year-old man was brought dead to STNM hospital here, and authorities there, upon conducting the mandatory COVID-19 test, found he had contracted the disease.

The octogenarian had pre-existing ailments such as diabetes, Bhutia said.

Meanwhile, Sikkim reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed the tally in the state to 2010.

The number of active cases in the Himalayan state stands at 532, while 1,470 people have recovered. Sikkim has tested 44,323 samples so far, he said.

