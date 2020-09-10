New Delhi, September 10: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three juveniles who live near her house in Mangolpuri area here, police said on Thursday. All three have been apprehended but are yet to be questioned, they said. Also Read | Antarvedi Temple Chariot Fire: CBI Probe Recommended by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The incident took place last week. The victim is deaf and wasn't able to share the details of the incident with her parents earlier, a senior police officer said. A complaint was registered on Monday after the girl shared the details with her mother, who then informed the police, the officer said.

The girl's statement has been recorded and a case under POCSO Act registered against the accused, the police said. The MLC report did not show signs of rape, they said. The girl said in her statement that she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)