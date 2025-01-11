Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought blessings of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on the occasion of its first 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony anniversary.

He performed Puja and offered prayers at the temple during the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program.

"Blessed is Avadh which is famous for Ram...In the Pratishtha-Dwadashi program organised on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Pran-Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Shri Ayodhya Dham...Jai Jai Shri Ram," Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

The historic ceremony, which marks the consecration of the temple, took place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals. However, the first anniversary was celebrated on January 11, 2025, following the alignment of the Hindu calendar.

Last year, this sacred event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. Therefore, this year, the Shukla Paksha falls on January 11.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak extended his congratulations to everyone on the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Today, according to the religious date, one year (of Pran Pratishtha ceremony) is being completed. I congratulate everyone on this occasion," Pathak told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people. The Prime Minister called the temple a "great heritage of our culture and spirituality."

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. This temple, built after centuries of sacrifice, penance and struggle, is a great heritage of our culture and spirituality," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I am confident that this divine and magnificent Ram temple will become a great inspiration in the accomplishment of the resolution of a developed India," he added.

The day started with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda. It will be followed by chanting 'Ram Naam' six lakh times along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At Temple Ground Floor, 'Rag Seva' will be organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a congratulations song at 6 pm. Similarly, Musical Manas recitation will take place on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.

A Ram Katha has also been planned at the 'Angad Tila' inside the temple premises, followed by a Manas Discourse and cultural program.

According to the Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, over two lakh devotees visited the temple on January 1, the first day of the year, to offer their prayers.

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. The number of daily visitors to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple has also been increasing rapidly. (ANI)

