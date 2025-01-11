Noida, January 11: A teenager is said to be in critical condition after being hit by a Jaguar car in Noida. Police officials said that the 14-year-old boy was hit by a Jaguar car while jogging on a service road in Noida Extension. The alleged accident occurred at around 6 AM on Thursday, January 9, near Stellar Jeevan Society in the Bisrakh police station area. While the boy has been admitted to a hospital, the accused driver of the luxury car has been arrested.

According to the TOI report, the victim's father, Murari Singh, said that his son Neeraj was running on the service road when the Jaguar car, which was being driven recklessly, struck him from behind. In the accident, Neeraj suffered serious injuries to his head and chest. Acting on Murarai's complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested the accused driver. Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj Daughter Death: Vishakha Tripathi, 75-Year-Old Daughter of Spiritual Leader, Killed After Car Meets With Accident on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

It is also learned that cops seized the Jaguar XE involved in the accident. The car is said to be registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar and was driven by a 22-year-old at the time of the accident. Meanwhile, the accident has reignited citizens' concerns over the rising number of road accidents involving high-speed luxury vehicles in the National Capital Region. Noida Road Accident: 8 Injured as Cantor Collides with 2 Cars on Yamuna Expressway (Watch Video).

Official data revealed that from January to September 2024, over 850 road accidents were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Around 330 were killed and over 750 injured in the 850 road accidents. In a similar incident that occurred on May 16, a speeding BMW collided with an e-rickshaw in Noida’s Sector 24, killing two people and injuring three others.

