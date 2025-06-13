New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The online nomination process for the current academic cycle under the INSPIRE-MANAK scheme has commenced, with schools being allowed to submit entries from June 15 to September 15, an official said on Friday.

Heads of Schools (HoS) have been asked to nominate the top five innovative ideas from students studying in classes 6 to 12, said a circular from the Delhi Directorate of Education.

INSPIRE-MANAK -- Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research - Million Minds Augmenting National Aspiration and Knowledge -- is an initiative by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

It aims to foster a culture of innovation among students by identifying and nurturing original ideas that have the potential to address societal needs and challenges. The scheme encourages the development of prototypes and product innovations at the school level, it said.

"Delhi government schools, including those aided, unaided, and private, have been directed to disseminate information about the scheme to eligible students and ensure timely nominations," it read.

The circular said students studying in classes 11 and 12 have also been included in the scheme from this year onwards.

