Hapur, June 13: Police here have booked a man for allegedly raping a minor girl student of Class 10, making a video of the act and threatening to make it viral, police said on Friday. Station House Officer (SHO) of Simbhavali police station Sumit Tomar said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections in the case and a search for the accused has been started. He said all aspects of the case are being investigated. Mumbai Shocker: Doctor Sexually Molests 16-Year-Old Girl During Medical Check-Up at Diamond Nursing Home in Govandi; Accused Arrested.

According to police, a village resident in the area alleged in his complaint that his 14-year-old minor daughter is a student of Class 10. The accused, Sachin (22), called the daughter on some pretext and then took her to the panchayat house on the outskirts of their village. Hapur Shocker: Woman Orchestrates INR 15 Lakh Robbery at In-Laws' House With Lover, Fakes LIC Agent Ruse To Mislead Police in UP; Arrested.

The father alleged that Sachin raped his daughter and made a video of the act, threatening to make it viral and fled. Tomar said police have started an investigation. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

