Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda sharply criticised the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for its slow utilisation of disaster relief funds, while reaffirming the Central Government's unwavering support for the state.

"Between 2023 and 2025, the Central Government allocated Rs 1,736 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Rs 1,071 crore through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), and Rs 339 crore to the State Disaster Mitigation Fund for Himachal Pradesh as relief funds. This demonstrates that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Government of India stands firmly with the state government in times of need, not just in words but in action."

Also Read | Opium in Anardana Goli: Delhi Police Bust International Drug Cartel, Kingpin Among 2 Arrested for Smuggling Narcotics Concealed in Ayurvedic Products.

On fund utilisation, he added, "Out of the Rs 360.11 crore allocated, only Rs 78 crore has been utilised, which is just 21.7 per cent of the total amount. I have cautioned the state government that they have one year to effectively utilise these funds. Nevertheless, the Central Government and Prime Minister Modi remain steadfast in their support for Himachal Pradesh."

Expressing condolences for the lives lost in cloudbursts and flash floods, Nadda highlighted the BJP's solidarity with the affected families and its active role in the ongoing rescue operations.

Also Read | Sigachi Chemical Factory Blast Update: Death Toll Rises to 38 After Explosion at Chemical Factory in Telangana, Government Says Still 11 Missing.

Nadda further stated, "I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the cloudburst and flash floods. The BJP stands with the families who have lost their loved ones. We are assisting in the ongoing rescue operations in the affected areas. Whenever Himachal Pradesh has been affected by any disaster, Prime Minister Modi has always stood with Himachal Pradesh."

Meanwhile, at least 51 people have died in Himachal Pradesh since June 20, 2025, of which 21 fatalities were due to road accidents, while the remaining 30 were caused by monsoon-related incidents such as floods, landslides, and cloudbursts, according to the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.

DC Rana, Special Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department and Disaster Management, addressed the media in Shimla on Wednesday, providing detailed figures on the ongoing monsoon crisis in the state.

"The monsoon entered Himachal Pradesh on June 19, and since then, continuous rainfall has been recorded. Heavy rainfall on June 29 and 30 caused widespread damage," said Rana.

"The death toll due to rain-related incidents has reached nearly 30 so far. As per current data, 34 people are reported missing, with the worst-hit area being Mandi district, where 10 deaths occurred over just two days," he said.

Rana stressed that the exact number of casualties and damages will become clear once communication networks are fully restored in remote regions.

"Many extreme weather events occurred across the state, including multiple cloudbursts and flash floods," he noted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)