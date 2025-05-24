New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Operation Sindoor, caste enumeration and the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term will figure in a day-long conclave of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs here on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the meeting, which focuses on good governance issues as well.

The meeting will pass a resolution to congratulate the armed forces and Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor and another to laud the central government for its decision to conduct caste enumeration in the next census, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the in-charge of the BJP's good governance department, said in a statement.

Nearly 20 chief ministers and 18 Deputy CMs from the states ruled by the BJP and its allies will attend the meeting besides Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also BJP president.

While the resolution on Operation Sindoor will reaffrim the ruling alliance's hard stand on national security, the one on caste enumeration is expected to credit the Modi government for being the first to do so since independence and hail its commitment to social justice in contrast to "betrayals" of the backward classes by the Congress and its allies.

"A significant part of deliberations at this conclave will be devoted to best practices by different NDA state governments. Respective state CMs will be making presentations on their initiatives," Sahasrabuddhe said.

The leaders will also deliberate on forthcoming events like the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term, a decade of International Yoga Day and the 50th anniversary of Emergency.

