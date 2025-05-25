New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor was not just a military mission, but "the face of a changing India" that reflects the country's resolve, courage, and growing strength on the global stage.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Today the entire country is united against terrorism, filled with anger and determination."

Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a turning point in the global fight against terror, describing it as a symbol of India's growing strength and clarity of purpose.

"Operation Sindoor has infused new confidence and energy into the global fight against terrorism," he said.

He lauded as "extraordinary" the precision with which Indian forces attacked the terrorist infrastructure across the border.

Modi emphasised that the operation was not a one-off military action, but a reflection of a changing and resolute India.

"Operation Sindoor is the picture of our resolve, courage, and a changing India," he said, and delved on the impact of the operation that resonated deeply across the country.

The operation's success was followed by a series of gestures in tribute to the armed forces, ranging from patriotic poems on social media to paintings by children and massive Tiranga Yatras.

"In many cities, youth volunteered for civil defence, wrote poems, sang songs of resolve, and children made paintings carrying powerful messages," Modi said.

He talked about a recent visit to Bikaner where he was gifted paintings made by children.

"In cities like Katihar and Kushinagar, families named their newborns 'Sindoor' in honour of the operation," he said.

The PM credited India's home-grown defence capabilities for the mission's success, following the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"This was the ultimate bravery of our soldiers, backed by the power of weapons, equipment, and technology made in India," he said.

Modi noted a renewed energy across the country towards the 'Vocal for Local' campaign post-Operation Sindoor, saying the mission had not just inspired patriotism but also strengthened the spirit of self-reliance.

"This victory carries the sweat of our engineers, technicians, and every citizen who contributed," he said.

