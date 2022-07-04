New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Author and former Intelligence Bureau officer Prabhakar Aloka's new book is a gripping espionage thriller that shares an insider's view into India's counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations through its protagonist Ravi Kumar and his team of young recruits.

"Operation Sudarshan Chakra", published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is a follow-up to Aloka's debut book "Operation Haygreeva" (2021).

The new offering is the story of Ravi Kumar, head of the Central Counterterrorism Command (C3) of the Intelligence Bureau, who is haunted by the partial success of 'Operation Haygreeva'.

"The main motivation of writing the book was to present the sublimeness of the spy work which is commonly perceived to be glamorous and stunning , a la James Bond or Ethan Hunt. So I suggest that, 'simultaneously sublime and stunning' could be used as the tag line (of the book)," the author said in a statement.

While "Operation Haygreeva" was about Kumar and his team exposing designs of a hitherto-unknown terrorist outfit called the 'Lashkar-e-Hind' (LeH), "Operation Sudarshan Chakra" explores how the mission they had staked their lives for remains significantly unfinished with the LeH's leader, Tabrez, managing to escape to Pakistan.

"Despite having faced severe personal trauma, Ravi and his team come together to launch deft counter-terror and counter-intelligence manoeuvres, codenamed 'Operation Sudarshan Chakra', putting everything, including their individual safety, at risk," said the publishers while explaining the plot of the story.

In nearly 30 years of service in the bureau, where he was rigorously trained in covert operations while in pursuit of hostile elements, Aloka was part of several counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, and anti-Naxalite operations.

