Kohima, Sep 5 (PTI) Security forces in Nagaland arrested four persons for smuggling opium seeds worth Rs 1.44 crore, a senior official said on Saturday.

Based on specific inputs, Assam Rifles impounded two trucks carrying 120 bags of Vietnamese Poppy near Piphema on National Highway-29, he said.

The arrested persons and the seized contraband were handed over to custom preventive division officials, PRO and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) Sanjiv Sethi said.

