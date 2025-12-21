Patna (Bihar) [India], December 21 (ANI): Newly elected Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on opposition parties over the ongoing debate surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that their resistance stems from fear that the names of infiltrators and illegal immigrants would be removed from voter lists.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Saraogi questioned the opposition's objections to the SIR process and accused them of attempting to mislead the public for political gains.

"Why are the opposition leaders so flustered about the SIR issue today? Previously, they conducted fraudulent voting. Their clear objective is to ensure that the names of Bangladeshis are not removed from the voter list and that infiltrators continue to vote here," he said.

The Bihar BJP chief said the issue of SIR had been raised even before elections in the state by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, but the public rejected what he described as a misleading narrative.

"This SIR issue was also raised in Bihar before the elections by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, but what did the public do? The public is not going to spare those who spread misinformation these days..." Saraogi asserted.

Extending his criticism beyond Bihar, Saraogi alleged that similar opposition to the SIR process is being witnessed in West Bengal.

"In Bengal too, the state government is opposing SIR because they fear that the names of infiltrators and Bangladeshis will be removed from the voter list..." he claimed, adding that the Prime Minister's stand on the issue is justified. "Therefore, what the Prime Minister has said is correct..." he said.

The Bihar BJP president's remarks come amid a broader national discussion on electoral reforms and the identification and removal of ineligible voters from electoral rolls, an issue that has sparked political debate across several states.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Saraogi, a six-time legislator from Darbhanga, was recently appointed as the new Bihar state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), replacing Dilip Jaiswal, who currently serves as the state's Industries Minister in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Born on August 28, 1969, in Darbhanga, Bihar, Sanjay Saraogi has a strong academic background, with postgraduate degrees in Commerce (MCom) and Business Administration (MBA). A member of the Vaishya community, he entered public life during his student years, spending nearly a decade with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), where he held various organisational roles and laid the foundation for his later political career.

By 1999, he had formally entered the party structure, serving as the District Minister for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Sanjay Saraogi has been elected to the MLA for six consecutive terms, beginning with his first victory in February 2005 from the Darbhanga constituency. He retained his seat in the November 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025 elections, marking two decades of continuous representation. (ANI)

