New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Several Opposition MPs on Wednesday protested in Parliament premises over the National Herald case. The Congress MPs hold posters bearing the slogan "Satyamev Jayate; Truth prevails!".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also took part in a protest against the goverment doing vendetta Politics in the National Herald.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Civil Police Officer Suspended for Alleged Sexual Assault on Woman Colleague.

Earlier today, Karnataka Congress leaders also staged protests near the Gandhi statue at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi against the Central government over the National Herald case and the decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as VB-G Ram G.

During the protest, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the National Herald was closely linked to India's freedom movement. "The National Herald is the pride of the country, established by Jawaharlal Nehru during the freedom movement," he said, questioning the actions of central agencies in the case.

Also Read | 'No One Stopped': Heart Attack Victim Dies on Road After 2 Bengaluru Hospitals Refuse Care; Heartbreaking Video Shows Wife Begging Passersby for Help.

"Justice has prevailed. BJP should stop this vindictive politics," Shivakumar added.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the National Herald case was being pursued with "political vendetta" by the ruling government, asserting that the matter was aimed solely at harassing the Gandhi family.

Addressing the media on the issue, Kharge said there was no basis to the allegations and claimed that no First Information Report (FIR) had been registered in the case."They are doing this for a political vendetta. This case is only to trouble the Gandhi family. There is no FIR in this case...Our slogan is 'Satyamev Jayate', and we welcome the judgment in the case," Kharge said.

On Tuesday, the Delhi court declined to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaint in the National Herald money-laundering case, holding that proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are not maintainable in the absence of an FIR for the scheduled (predicate) offence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)