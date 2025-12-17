Bengaluru, December 17: A 34-year-old mechanic died in the early hours of Monday following a harrowing ordeal that has sparked a debate over medical negligence and the erosion of public compassion. Venkataramanan, a resident of Ittamadu in South Bengaluru, passed away after allegedly being denied emergency treatment by two private hospitals and being ignored by multiple passersby while lying injured on the road.

The tragedy has left a family shattered, as Venkataramanan was the sole surviving child of his mother and the father of two young children. The emergency began around 3:30 a.m. when Venkataramanan complained of severe chest pain. With no ambulance immediately available, his wife, Roopa, took him on their motorcycle to find help.

Their first stop was at a nearby private hospital in Kathriguppe, where staff allegedly refused to admit him, citing the absence of a doctor. Moving to a second facility, an ECG confirmed that Venkataramanan was experiencing a mild heart attack. However, the family alleges that the hospital failed to provide stabilized emergency care or an ambulance, instead directing the couple to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences. Bengaluru Accident: 2 Women Die on the Spot After BBMP Truck Knocks Down 2-Wheeler, Runs Over Them.

Tragedy on the Road

Forced to travel on the motorcycle once more, the couple met with an accident near Kadirenahalli, just 200 meters from their home. As Venkataramanan collapsed from the intensifying cardiac arrest, both fell from the vehicle.

CCTV footage from the area captured a distressing scene: Roopa, despite her own injuries, stood over her husband with folded hands, desperately pleading with passing motorists to stop. For several minutes, cars, motorcycles, and a tempo reportedly drove past the scene without assisting.

#Heartbreaking incident in Bengaluru has left many shaken and questioning humanity. Thirty-four-year-old Venkataramanan suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while riding a bike with his wife. Near Kadrihalli Bridge, he collapsed on the road, gasping for life. His wife screamed for… pic.twitter.com/VXSUDWDq8Z — Bharathirajan (@bharathircc) December 17, 2025

"I cried and pleaded with every passerby, two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles for help. For nearly 10 minutes, no one stopped. If even one person had helped us, my husband might have been alive today," Roopa told The New Indian Express. Bengaluru Horror: Boy Pops Head Out of Car Sunroof, Strikes Overhead Barrier in Shocking Video Showing Carefree Moment Turning into Dangerous Accident.

A Legacy of Compassion

Venkataramanan, a garage mechanic who married in 2020, leaves behind a five-year-old son, an 18-month-old daughter, and his grieving mother. His mother had previously lost her five other children, making Venkataramanan her last surviving son.

Despite the alleged indifference they faced, the family chose to donate Venkataramanan's eyes, hoping to provide sight to others. "My brother always helped others, but when he needed help, no one came forward," his sister, Subhashree, was quoted as saying.

