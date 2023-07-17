Bengaluru, July 17: The Opposition parties’ dinner meeting is underway in Karnataka's Bengaluru with leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and others.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah received RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader-Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at the venue of the Opposition dinner meeting in Bengaluru.

They also received Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and AAP MP Raghav Chadha at the venue of the Opposition meeting. JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also arrived for the Opposition dinner meeting in Bengaluru. The Opposition parties are meeting for the second time to formulate the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with the aim of defeating the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The meeting is to take place on Monday and Tuesday at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru. The meeting on Tuesday will start at about 11 am and will continue till 4 pm.

Congress has rallied support from 26 parties for the second opposition unity meeting to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month.

Several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed.

