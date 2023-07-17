Greater Noida, July 17: A female toll plaza staff was brutally assaulted by a woman after the former asked for the toll payment in Greater Noida, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at the Luharli toll plaza, located in the Dadri police station area of Greater Noida. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza. Video: Toll Plaza Staff Thrashed With Sticks After Asking For Payment in Greater Noida, Three Arrested.

Watch Video: Woman Assaults Female Toll Plaza Staff

In the video footage, the female staff can be seen asking the woman for the toll payment and ID. After that the woman got down from the car and assaulted the female staff. Greater Noida: Female Employee of Toll Plaza Assaulted by Another Woman, Video Goes Viral.

Later the woman broke the barricade and signaled the driver to proceed. The woman was arrested after a complaint was filed at the Dadri police station in Greater Noida.

