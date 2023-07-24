New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that the Congress is “running away” from the discussion over Manipur in Parliament while the government is ready to hold talks in both houses.

While addressing a press conference at the party headquarter here, Irani alleged that the Opposition is ‘dodging’ the discussion over the situation in Manipur because they themselves will have to fix the accountability over crimes against women in their respective states.

"Amit Shah ji, today appealed to all the members of the Opposition to initiate a debate or discussion on the issue of affliction in the state of Manipur. Amit Shah ji has repeatedly said that we are ready for the discussion in both Houses of the Parliament, but the Opposition is running away from discussion on Manipur...,” she said.

"The Opposition is running away as they know they will have to answer on crimes against women in their states but I want to appeal that stop using crime against women as instruments to settle political scores,” she added.

Urging the opposition party MPs in Lok Sabha to let the House function smoothly during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that he is ready for discussion on the Manipur issue and that it is important that the country gets to know the truth on this "sensitive" matter.

As the members of the Lok Sabha met at 2 pm after the House adjourned at 12 pm, Shah stood from his seat to address the Lower House.

During his address, Shah said that he does not understand why the opposition does not want to allow discussion on the Manipur issue.

"I urge all the respected members of the opposition that on a very sensitive issue, many members have demanded a discussion by the ruling party and the opposition, I am ready for the discussion. I do not know why the opposition does not want to allow discussion," Shah said.

"I request the leader of the opposition to let the discussion happen and this truth should be known to the whole country, it is very important," he added.

The issue of Manipur including the recent viral video incident has been dominating both Houses of Parliament since it started last Thursday forcing the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be adjourned. (ANI)

