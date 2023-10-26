New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary, Manmohan Vaidya said that the massive opposition to former President Pranab Mukherjee visiting the Sangh Shiksha Varg Samapan program at Nagpur inspired him to pen the first article which later transformed into his book 'We and the World Around'.

"In June 2018, in Nagpur, former President Pranab Mukherjee was about to address an RSS event. But there was so much opposition against this that it provoked me to write my first article," Manmohan Vaidya said while launching his book at Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi on Thursday.

Vaidya said that there are 34 articles in his book. Among them, 29 articles were written between 2018 and 2021, nine were written in the seven months of 2018 and two articles were written on demand in 2010 and 2016.

The RSS functionary said that this event exposed the "non-liberal" side of the "so-called liberal" people.

"This exposed the non-liberal side of those who claim themselves to be liberal. It was also broadcast live by various media, which enabled many to watch the programme," Vaidya said.

Pointing out that this opposition led to many joining the RSS, Vaidya said, "The programme was on June 7, 2018 and on that day we got a record number of 1779 requests to join the RSS."

The RSS general secretary said that while it is difficult to understand the Sangh from the outside, it is easy to understand it after entering its fold.

"It is difficult to understand the Sangh from outside because there is no other organisation like this in the world. But it is very easy to understand the Sangh after entering its fold. There are many examples of how the notion of the Sangh changed in this book," Vaidya said.

Vaidya said that there is a difference between how the Sangh views the world and how the world sees the Sangh because there is no notion of 'other' according to the Sangh's view.

"We think that the world is one and there are no 'others'. Otherization is not an ideology of Bharat. There is a difference between how the world sees Bharat and how we see the world," he explained.

Vaidya also reasoned that those who opposed former President Pranab Mukherjee from attending the RSS event at Nagpur were influenced by the Semitic world and do not think like Indians.

"Those who see the world after being influenced by the Semitic world do not think like Indians. So the reason why Pranab da was opposed was not Indian," Vaidya said.

The book has been published by Vani Prakashan Group. The book launch event was chaired by Swami Avdheshanand Giri from Acharya Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara. The Chief Guest of the event was former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi. The welcome note was delivered by Vani Prakashan Group Chairman Arun Maheshwari. (ANI)

