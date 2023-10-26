New Delhi, October 26: After his one-sided love affair with a woman, a 25-year-old man allegedly created a fake Instagram profile of her minor sister and uploaded obscene photos and audio clips on it, police said on Thursday, adding that they have arrested the accused. The accused, identified as Furkan, a resident of Delhi's Maujpur, also circulated the same photos and audio clips to her relatives and friends.

According to police, on May 29, the Cyber North East District police station received a complaint about the uploading of explicit photos of a minor girl, along with lewd audio clips, on the social media platform. Delhi Shocker: Husband Kills Wife in Chand Bagh on Suspicion of Illicit Love Affair; Arrested.

"The complainant, in this case, revealed that her minor daughter had received a friend request on her Instagram account and was shocked to find her own photos paired with inappropriate content, including vulgar audio clips. To make matters worse, these materials were also being shared with the girl's relatives, friends, and acquaintances," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

The subsequent investigation involved acquiring and thoroughly analysing the technical details of the suspected fake Instagram account. "Additionally, local intelligence was gathered, and the complainant was interviewed. With the help of the information and leads collected, a suspect was identified. After deploying additional resources, a raid was executed, and through persistent efforts, the team successfully apprehended the accused, who was later identified as Furkan," he said.

During his extended interrogation, Furkan admitted his involvement in the case and revealed that he had been involved in a one-sided romantic pursuit of the victim's elder sister. "When she declined his proposal for marriage, citing his existing marital status and two children, Furkan was deeply hurt and decided to seek revenge by tarnishing her family's reputation," the DCP said. Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Stabbed in Timarpur.

He obtained photographs of the victim from her Instagram account and used them to create a new fake account. He uploaded explicit audio clips and obscene material over these photos and disseminated them through social media to the victim's family, relatives, friends, and others.

“Furthermore, Furkan disclosed that the complainant in the case was a tenant in his sister's property, and he frequently visited their home under the pretence of collecting rent. He developed a friendly relationship with the family, which granted him access to their social media accounts,” said the DCP.

