Dumka (Jharkhand), Feb 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Tuesday said that his government would fulfil the development dream of former chief minister Hemant Soren.

Alleging that BJP leaders could not digest the development work done by the previous Hemant Soren-led government in the state, the CM claimed that they "misused central agencies to put him (Hemant Soren) in jail".

Hemant Soren, the JMM executive president, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.

The CM was addressing a public function at an archery stadium in Dumka, the second capital of the state.

He distributed acceptance letters among 25,385 beneficiaries of 'Abua Awas Yojana', a housing scheme, and transferred the first instalment of the programme to their bank accounts.

“We will work as the part-2 of the Hemant Soren government and will fulfil people's aspirations,” Champai Soren said.

All the poor and homeless families in Jharkhand will be provided concrete houses by 2027 under the housing scheme, he said, adding that former chief minister Hemant Soren made such plans so that the development of tribals, Dalits and people belonging to backward classes and minorities could be ensured in the state.

“The previous Hemant Soren government worked on all fronts, including education, health and irrigation. Seeing the development done by the previous JMM-led government, BJP leaders got stomach ache. They became frustrated,” the chief minister claimed.

He also alleged, "They (BJP) looted the mineral resources of the state and kept the tribals and natives away from development."

If the central agencies work for a political party, there will certainly be a voice from the public, he added.

