Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) More than 1.84 lakh saplings have been planted across Dausa district as part of the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' campaign held recently, a district administration official said on Friday.

The initiative, led by Collector Devendra Kumar, saw participation from public representatives, administrative officials and local residents. Women played a notable role in the massive drive, he said.

The plantation drive was conducted simultaneously in all gram panchayats of the district on Wednesday. A district-level event was held at Hemlyawala village where Collector Devendra Kumar planted saplings.

Mahwa MLA Rajendra Meena had joined in from Hadiya, Sikrai MLA Vikram Bansal had taken part in the event at Pilodi, and Bandikui MLA Bhagchand Tankda participated the drive at Ghuraliya and Kesrisinghpura.

"Under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's call for environmental action, an extensive plantation campaign is being carried out, under which 1.84 lakh saplings were planted in Dausa on Wednesday," the official said.

He said that a target to plant 17 lakh saplings has been set for Dausa district this season.

