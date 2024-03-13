Aizawl, Mar 13 (PTI) Over 1,000 teachers recruited by the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government under its flagship programme Socio-economic Development Policy (SEDP) will cease to work after March, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana said altogether 1,042 teachers were recruited under the SEDP programme which has now been abolished.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Distribute Loans to One Lakh Street Vendors on March 14 Under PM SVANidhi Scheme.

So, they will have to stop working from April, he said.

However, steps are being taken to recruit people on contractual or muster-roll basis to replace the SEDP teachers in order to solve the manpower crunch, he said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar AIMIM Chief Akhtarul Iman Urges Party To Contest 11 Seats in the State.

These 1042 people are not regular teachers of government schools.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)