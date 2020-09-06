Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered over 1,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, from near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district and apprehended a smuggler in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

During patrolling in the India-Bangladesh Border Road (IBBR) area, the BSF personnel nabbed the person while he was trying to smuggle cough syrup bottles into the neighbouring country.

Also Read | CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Results 2020 Declared at chseodisha.nic.in: Only 1 Student Scores Above 90%, Overall Pass Percentage 67.56%.

"In Malda district, troops of the Nawada border outpost apprehended an Indian smuggler with 100 bottles of Phensedyl and a mobile phone," an official said.

Additional 1,181 bottles of cough syrup were also recovered from the area during a search operation, he said.

Also Read | Petrol Pumps Seized: 33 Fuel Stations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Cracked Down For Cheating Consumers Using Electronic Chips.

"The market price of seized Phensedyl bottles is more than Rs two lakh," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)