Thiruvananthapuram, July 8 (PTI) Kerala recorded 13,772 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 57 health workers, pushing the infection caseload to 30.25 lakh, while the active cases has crossed 1.10 lakh.

As many as 11,414 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 29,00,600, the state government said.

The active cases have touched 1,10,136.

In the last 24 hours, 1,27,152 samples have been tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.83 per cent.

So far, 2.40 crore samples have been tested. The toll has mounted to 14,250 with 142 additional deaths.

Malappuram recorded 1981 new cases, the highest, followed by Kozhikode 1708, Thrissur 1403 and Ernakulam 1323.

Of the positive cases, 60 had come from outside the state and 12,937 were infected through contact.

At least 3,91,444 people areunder observation in various districts, including 24,509 in hospitals.PTI UD

