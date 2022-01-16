Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 17,185 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday that pushed its active infection tally to 1,034,74, while 10 more fatalities raised the death toll to 22,963, an official statement issued here said.

Lucknow reported a maximum of 2,392 new cases, followed by 2,099 from Ghaziabad, 1,498 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 1206 from Meerut, among other districts, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 41,327 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Omicron Tally Rises to 1,738.

One death each was reported from Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Shamli, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Basti, Ballia, Khushinagar, Bhadohi and Shravasti, according to the statement.

As many as 8,802 more coronavirus patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,06,675, it said.

Also Read | IND vs SA ODI Series 2022: Win Against India Would Give Us Lot of Confidence Going Ahead, Says Temba Bavuma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)