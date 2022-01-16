Mumbai, January 16: Maharashtra reported 41,327 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. The state also reported eight new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the state tally of Omicron to 1,738.

With this, the total cases in the state have gone up to 72,11,810. During the last 24 hours, 40,386 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 68,00,900. India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Completes 1 Year, Over 156.76 Crore Doses Administered So Far.

29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 1,41,808. There are currently 2,65,346 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

