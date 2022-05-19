New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 191.91 crore on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 13 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

A total of 47,761 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years till 7 pm, taking the total number of such doses given in this age-group to 16,25,744 so far, according to the ministry's data.

The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to everyone aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres on April 10.

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of the vaccines.

