New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare son Monday said 2,60,12,352 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

The ministry said that 42,15,43,730 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, through all sources.

"Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 39,55,31,378 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," it said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

