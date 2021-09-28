Amaravati, Sep 28 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday crossed another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination by completing administration of over four crore doses.

According to the Medical and Health Department data, 4,00,47,088 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in the state so far. Of the total, 2,68,15,370 persons got inoculated with the first dose and 1,32,31,718 of them took the second as well.

The state has a population of 3,47,31,282 in the 18-plus age group, which is targeted under the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

About 76 per cent of the targeted group has so far taken at least the first dose of the vaccine in the state, the data showed.

