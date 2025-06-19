New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) More than 5.72 crore people have so far been screened under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM), leading to the identification of 2.09 lakh diseased persons and 16.3 lakh traits person, Union health ministry officials said on Thursday.

The NSCAEM was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2023.

Also Read | Air India Flights To Be Hit From June 21 to July 15 Due to Reduction in Services Operated by Boeing 787 and 777 Aircraft.

The goal of the mission is to screen approximately seven crore people under the age of 40 across 17 states till 2025-26, aiming to enhance the diagnosis, treatment and care for those with sickle cell disease, the officials said.

Following the prime minister's clarion call and to sensitise the affected population, counselling and awareness camps were organised in 17 tribal states on the occasion of World Sickle cell Awareness Day. More than 27,000 camps have been organised with the participation of over 1.7 lakh people, a senior official said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Arrested for Placing ‘Something’ Beneath Air India-Operated Boeing 787 Aircraft? Here’s a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral.

Governors, chief ministers, health ministers and other public representatives participated in these camps.

"So far, in NSCAEM, more than 5.72 crore people have been screened. Out of the total screened population, 2.09 lakh diseased persons and 16.3 lakh traits persons have been identified," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)