New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Textiles, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Friday, organized the 5th National Conclave on Standards for Technical Textiles, Building Standards for India@2047 here.

The conclave was inaugurated by U P Singh, Secretary, and Ministry of Textiles. It encompassed a wide array of sessions and discussions on standards and regulations covering different areas of Technical Textiles including ProTech and Specialty Fibres, AgroTech & MediTech, GeoTech and BuidTech, MobilTech, Composites and InduTech.

Also Read | ‘India’s Space Mission Biggest Recognition of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ PM Narendra Modi.

Around 300 representatives including Officials and Representatives from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Line Ministries and Departments of the Central Government, State Governments, and Eminent Industrialists from India attended through hybrid mode (Physical and Virtual).

Speaking at the inaugural session of the conclave, U P Singh, Secretary Ministry of Textiles highlighted that the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) and PLI in Textiles to support the penetration and exports of technical textiles in India.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Dalit Couple Attacked in Surendranagar District, Woman Dies on the Spot, Man Critical.

He added, "standards provide a facilitating framework for technical textiles' manufacturers in India. Continuous adoption and upgradation of the standards for each product category and segment will have a positive impact on the consumption of technical textile products in India, he further emphasized".

He emphasized that the development and adoption of Indian standards for high-end Technical Textiles is the need of the hour. Need to examine the possibility of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for some of the Technical Textiles from safety, health and environment standpoint.

A collaborative approach between the Ministry of Textiles, Bureau of Indian Standards, Research Organizations, Industry and Academia to work together closely in the identification of gaps and work towards harmonization of Indian technical textile standards with the global standards.

The government will endeavour to provide all the needed support to promote Indian technical textiles sector across the world, added U P Singh.

During the Keynote address, Lt. Gen. Rajeev Chaudhry, VSM, Director General, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) emphasized the active role of BRO in driving the wide usage of Geotextiles products including Geogrid, Geocells, Geofabrics and Geodrains across different road construction projects at borders, mountains and rain infested areas of India.

He further added that the BRO has collaborated with industry and academia for the development of new material & technology solutions. Thus, standardization of these products plays an important role in further increasing their usage, going forward.

Rajeev Sharma, Deputy Director General (Standardization) BIS highlighted that over 500 standards have already been formulated for technical textile products by BIS in India since 2011 and further 40+ standards are being developed in close coordination with the Ministry of Textiles, Industries and other Line Ministries and Departments.

BIS has undertaken several initiatives to fast-track the formulation and harmonization of standards for technical textiles including the Formation of a specialized committee for Technical Textiles, Pre-membership in the ISO Technical Committee, Digitization of standardization activity, Action-Research based approach, Free of Cost Indigenous Standards information and MoUs with eminent institutes have been the focused initiatives undertaken by BIS towards building technical textiles standards in India, he further added.

Rajinder Gupta, Chair, FICCI Textiles Committee & Chairman, Trident Ltd said that Technology is changing rapidly and technical textiles with their wide applications can play a crucial role in the country's transformation in the next twenty-five years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)