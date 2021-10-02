New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Over 60 lakh people participated in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' initiative, which seeks to reinforce the concept of sanitation as everybody's business, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Saturday.

The over two-week-long initiative was organised by the ministry's Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations under phase 2 of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBMG).

Launched on September 15, the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' (SHS) campaign concluded on Saturday.

This campaign encouraged people to understand the importance of a clean environment and inculcate the practice of systematic management of solid and liquid waste into their lives, the ministry said.

"In SHS 2021 fortnight, over 60 lakh people participated and contributed in 'Swachhata Shramdaan', over 1.5 lakh 'shramdaan' activities were organised, more than 43,000 gram sabhas were held for SUP (single-use plastic) ban resolution passing, and around 783 'swachhata raths' were flagged off countrywide across districts and states," it said.

During the fortnight, Liquid Waste Management Infrastructure (LWMI) activities also saw significant results. Around 15,951 individual and 7,216 community soak pits were constructed during this period, it added.

The SHS campaign culminated on Saturday with the celebration of 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' across states and districts.

