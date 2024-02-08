By Shalini Bharadwaj

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) conducted a gathering for Members of Parliament in Delhi on crucial matters related to the health sector.

According to IMA, over 60 MPs across the nation contributed their invaluable insights and perspectives on the health sector.

"It was truly an honour to have esteemed leaders from various constituencies come together to discuss crucial matters concerning our nation's health sector," said Dr. RV Asokan, President of IMA and Dr. Anilkumar J. Nayak, Secretary of IMA.

Amidst this enriching discourse, the top medical body unveiled the IMA Health Manifesto.

"A significant step towards advocating for comprehensive healthcare reforms. This manifesto embodies our collective vision for a healthier and more equitable society," Finance Secretary Shitij Bali mentioned in a note issued by IMA officials.

However, officials from the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) were also present in the meeting and tweeted, "FAIMA officials met the top brass of the medical fraternity, including president RV Ashokan and more than 50 members of Parliament, to discuss the issues of doctors. The key agenda item was Next, Bond Policy and Mental Health. We will work in collaboration with IMA on issues."

Dr. Rohan Krishnan, chairman of FAIMA, gave an insight into the meeting held.

He said, "Many issues were discussed, but one of the important issues that pertains to the resident doctors and the youth doctors is the NExT examination for which the NMC has also asked all the stakeholders to give their inputs. This was discussed in a meeting with the DGHS and the DGHS of India has assured that no action will be taken against the NExT examination unless and until there is a consensus between various medical associations and the ministry."

He emphasised that issues related to mental health were discussed.

The DGHS has also assured that the ministry will not take any action on NExT there is consensus with the Indian Medical Association. Apart from that, various issues like the mental health of doctors were also discussed," he added. (ANI)

