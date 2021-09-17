Fazilka, Sep 17 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday recovered 8.5 kg of heroin from near the Indo-Pak Border in Fazilka district, officials said.

The operation was supported by the Border Security Force as it was carried out in the area under the control of the BSF, police said in a statement here.

The recovery of the consignment with a value over Rs 42 crore in the international market, was made on the disclosures of Jasvir Singh alias Gaggu, a resident of village Mahalam in Fazilka, who was arrested earlier in the day.

Punjab Police under drive against drugs has managed to recover over 232 kg heroin in the last 100 days, the statement said.

After inputs from Counter Intelligence Wing about some people, who reside near the Indo-Pak border, indulging in smuggling of arms, explosives and drugs from Pakistan to India via the international border, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ferozepur, Rajpal Singh registered the FIR against Jasvir Singh on secret information and launched a hunt to nab him.

Police managed to arrest Jasvir on Friday.

He told police that he, along with his associates, arranged one consignment of heroin from Pakistan, which was concealed 15 metres away from the border fence.

Police team along with BSF conducted combing operations around the location disclosed by Jasvir and recovered the heroin consignment in eight packets.

