India News | Over Rs 218 Crore in Cash, Narcotics, Bullion, Freebies Seized Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): In a significant crackdown ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, enforcement agencies have seized cash, narcotics, bullion, liquor, and freebies worth over Rs 218 crore during monitoring and surveillance under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) implementation.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, the seizures include Rs 38,64,20,564 in cash, marking a staggering 202 per cent increase compared to the cash recovered during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Also Read | Gurugram: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Illicit Relationship With Another Man, Arrested.

Additionally, narcotics valued at Rs 88,40,08,723, bullion worth Rs 80,78,50,903, liquor worth Rs 4,93,75,770, and freebies totalling Rs 5,52,07,159 have been confiscated so far.

The intensified surveillance has also led to the registration of 2,703 FIRs under various acts, surpassing the total of 2,067 FIRs recorded during the entire 2020 elections.

Also Read | Basant Panchami 2025: One-Way Route for Devotees, 'Operation Eleven' for Crowd Control Set Up Under UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Directive for 3rd Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh on Vasant Panchami 2025.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer stated that efforts will continue to ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections in Delhi.

The Election Commission has also deployed special teams to monitor suspicious activities, ensuring compliance with electoral norms and curbing the influence of money, liquor, and other inducements in the electoral process. Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a notorious gangster and recovered two sophisticated pistols, 125 live cartridges and three magazines from his possession, police said on Sunday.

Delhi police recovered two automatic sophisticated pistols made in Austria and Turkey, four live cartridges of 9 mm, 21 live cartridges of AK-47, 40 live cartridges of 7.65 mm, 10 live cartridges of pipe guns, 50 live cartridges made in the Czech Republic, one AK-47 magazine, two carbine magazines, one car.

As per guidelines of the Election Commission of India, and keeping in view of the Delhi legislative Assembly elections, a drive against illicit liquor, drugs, and illegal arms is being conducted.

A dedicated team was constituted and assigned the task of taking action against suppliers of illicit liquor, drugs, and illegal firearms. The team was also tasked with monitoring the activities of various gangs operating in the Delhi NCR area.

With Delhi polls scheduled for Wednesday, the Election Commission has emphasised to Chief Electoral Officer Delhi that close tracking should be made by all the enforcement agencies for tracking all forms of misuse of money power and inducement to voters and no party shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities.

The letter said that the Election Commission has issued directions to Observers, District Election Officers, Returning offices, Senior Officers of Municipal Authorities (MCD, NDMC and Cantonment Board) and police authorities during the review meetings to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections of the Delhi assembly.

The 70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)