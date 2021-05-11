Panaji (Goa) [India], May 11 (ANI): One person sustained injuries due to leakage from an oxygen tanker in South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) in Margao on Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds of smoke were seen coming out from the tanker.

"After we were informed about the incident, our team went to the spot. There was no fire, only leakage of oxygen from the tanker. We asked for reinforcement. Two fire engines reached the spot and we managed to stop the leakage after 30 to 40 minutes. A person was injured due to cold burns. Everyone worked jointly," Nitin Raikar, Deputy Director, Fire Department, South Goa, told reporters.

South Goa District Collector Ruchika Katyal said she was not aware of technical glitches but somehow a bolt had come off and added that the situation was under control.

SGDH is one of the biggest state-run facility in South District for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

