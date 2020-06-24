Pune, June 24 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said remarks made by the party MLC Gopichand Padalkar on NCP chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar are not appropriate but an emotional outburst.

Earlier in the day, Padalkar had termed Pawar as "corona" that has infected Maharashtra.

Also Read | Kerala Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 152 COVID-19 Cases, 90 Percent Cases Are Those Returned From Outside The State, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Making such remarks against senior leaders is not appropriate," the former chief minister told reporters in Solapur.

"I had a word with Padalkar. I told him that though Pawar saheb is our political opponent he is not our enemy. I toldhim that forget Pawar saheb, making such remarks against any senior leader is not appropriate.

Also Read | India, China Discussed Galwan Valley Face-Off During WMCC Meeting, Emphasis on Respecting LAC: MEA.

"If anyone wants to express his opposition, it should be done using appropriate words," said Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly.

Fadnavis said Padalkar had accepted that it was an emotional outburst against Pawar.

"Padalkar said he will give a clarification. He has accepted....Young leaders from all parties should exercise restraint while speaking," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)