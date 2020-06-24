New Delhi, June 24: India and China have discussed developments in border areas, including the Galwan Valley face-off during the 15th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Wednesday. During the meeting, the MEA said, it was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control (LAC). All-Party Meet: PM Narendra Modi Says China 'Neither Intruded Into Indian Territory Nor Occupied Any Post'.

"The two sides discussed in detail the developments in the India-China border areas in particular the situation in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian side conveyed its concerns on the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh, including on the violent face off in Galwan Valley area on 15th June that had resulted in casualties. In this regard, it was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control," the MEA said. PM Has Surrendered Indian Territory to Chinese Aggression: Rahul Gandhi.

The MEA further said both India and China, during the meeting, agreed on disengagement and de-escalation as decided on June 6. "The two delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas and the development of broader relationship between the two countries. In this context, they also took note of the discussions in the second meeting of the Senior Commanders held on 22 June," it stated.

"The two sides also agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military level including under the framework of WMCC to resolve the existing situation peacefully," the MEA added. In a statement, Beijing also said India and China have decided to cooperate in implementing what was concluded during the two rounds of military-level talks on June 6 and June 22.

