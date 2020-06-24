Thiruvananthapuram, June 24: Kerala on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 152 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 3,603. It is for the sixth consecutive day that Kerala has recorded more than 100 cases per day. Out of the total cases reported in the state, 90 percent are those who returned from outside the state. ICMR Asks States to Scale-Up COVID-19 Testing by Using RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Methods to Contain Coronavirus Spread.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan said that out 152 people diagnosed with COVID-19, 98 returned from abroad and 48 from other states. According to the Kerala government, there are currently 1,691 active coronavirus cases in the state. Over 1,900 patients in Kerala have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Pinarayi Vijayan's Statement:

Of the 152 new #COVID19 positive cases reported today, 98 have returned from abroad and 46 from other States. Out of the total cases reported in the state, 90 per cent are those who returned from outside the State: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan https://t.co/VQAsIfMq7j — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

There are currently 111 hotspots in the state. Malappuram is the worst affected district of the State. It has the highest number of infected patients. Till now, 22 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. The first COVID-19 case was detected in Kerala on January 31. Meanwhile, the United Nations invited KK Shailaja, the Health Minister of Kerala to participate in a panel discussion on World Public Service Day 2020. She was given an invitation for her efforts to fight coronavirus in Kerala.

India on Wednesday the highest single-day spike of 15,968 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour time period. The total number of positive cases increased to 4,56,183. This included 1,83,022 active cases. Till now, 2,58,685 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll has jumped to 14,447 in the country so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).