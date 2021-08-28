New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) LNJP Hospital medical director Suresh Kumar on Saturday said the Delhi government's decision to shortlist his name for Padma awards is an honour for the doctors of the national capital who have been working tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kumar, who assumed the charge of the medical director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) in May last year, did not take a single leave as the city grappled with the first wave of coronavirus.

The state-run hospital is the largest Covid facility in the national capital.

A Delhi government panel shortlisted the names of doctors S K Sarin, Suresh Kumar and Sandeep Budhiraja to be recommended for Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday as he hailed the contribution of healthcare workers in fighting the pandemic.

"I am thankful to the honourable chief minister and the Delhi government for giving me this respect and for honouring my hard work. This is an honour for the doctors of Delhi who worked tirelessly during the pandemic without caring for their health and families. We have treated highest number of cases in the country," Kumar told PTI.

LNJP Hospital has treated over 20,000 COVID-19 patients from March, 2020 to June this year.

Recalling the tough time he faced after assuming charge, Kumar said in May last year, his wife had a heart attack and underwent angioplasty.

"Three stents were inserted in her heart. I went and met her for a day and told her ‘now that you have been operated upon and are better, I will return to my hospital'. This year, my wife and some other family members tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and we faced a difficult time," he added.

The doctor said he did not take a single day off as 2,000 patients needed him at the hospital.

Group Medical Director of Max Healthcare group Sandeep Budhiraja, whose name has also been shortlisted for the honour said, "I want to sincerely thank the Delhi government for recognising the great service and sacrifices made by healthcare workers during the last 18 months of the pandemic".

"The only way to emerge strong in these difficult times is to work and stand together, whether in government or private sector. Max Healthcare has been at the forefront in fighting this pandemic and we have treated almost 35,000 patients as a network," he said.

The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The awards seek to recognise the achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

