Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be visiting Srinagar following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, Eknath Shinde left for Srinagar in a private plane.

"Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde leaves for Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir to help stranded people of the state", an official statement from the Maharashtra Deputy CM's office said.

A team of Shiv Sena workers has also left for Srinagar on Tuesday after the Pahalgam attacks. With Shinde himself heading to Jammu and Kashmir, the government-led relief efforts are expected to accelerate.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, hours after he returned to the national capital after cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The CCS meeting was held a day after the dastardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and vowed the government's determination to punish the perpetrators of the terror attack. He said those involved will soon see a loud and clear response.

Rajnath Singh also chaired a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh, and other officials to discuss the security situation in the region.

Earlier today, Amit Shah, who chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar, visited the site of the terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also visited the attack site to support the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing the terror attack. Security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has also been heightened. (ANI)

