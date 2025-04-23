Jhansi, April 23: In a shocking incident, an army jawan, along with four of his associates, kidnapped a 34-year-old electronics trader from Jhansi on April 14. The victim, Madhav Mohan Gupta, was abducted while returning home after closing his shop and was held captive for two days. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of INR 1.5 crore for his release. After an intense investigation, the police arrested the culprits involved in the crime.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the accused, identified as Ghanendra Pratap Singh, is a 32-year-old Army jawan posted in West Bengal’s Panagarh. He had returned to his hometown on leave on April 8, reportedly burdened by a debt of INR 25 lakh incurred during his sister’s wedding. Ghanendra allegedly masterminded the abduction to extort money and repay the dues. His associates included residents from Jhansi and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Daughter’s Boyfriend to Death With Iron Rod, Assaults Her Too After Finding Them in Her Room in Moradabad.

The kidnappers allegedly used a tractor-trolley to abduct Gupta and kept shifting his location to avoid being tracked. The victim was initially taken to a forested area near Moth and later moved to Chirgaon. Phone surveillance and call detail records eventually helped the police locate the suspects. Gupta reportedly managed to escape with help from locals before police intervention. Meerut Shocker: Woman Kills Husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Indiranagar, Seals Body in Cement-Filled Drum.

Police formed five dedicated teams to trace Gupta and secure his safe return. A .32 bore pistol, four cartridges, two mobile phones, and the tractor used in the crime were recovered from the accused. Ghanendra, who was on leave at the time, was apprehended with the help of a SWAT team. The arrested individuals were identified as Ghanendra Pratap Singh, Suraj Ahirwar, Mahendra Singh Parmar, Shashikant Pal, and Kamlesh Pal.

